‘PCSO in good hands’ of team players 

“I’m here not as an obstructionist but a team player.”

This was the message of Anselmo Simeon Patron Pinili, newly appointed chairman of the board of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office amid the apparently continuing vilification campaign in the media against the PCSO leadership.

Pinili is a retired police general of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as PCSO chairman after retired police general Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz resigned for health reasons.

During a recent flag-raising, Pinili vowed that he and PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan will hand in hand take the agency to greater heights.

Balutan is “my classmate and I know he means business, so I know PCSO is in good hands,” he said in a statement.

“You know our office right now maybe subjected to some challenges, which I know we can overcome with everyone’s help. I am very frank when it comes to correcting your misdemeanor kaya ‘wag kayo magalit at maibahan kasi sabi ng wife ko malakas daw ang boses ko pero normal ko na talaga ito [Don’t be mad or feel slighted if I have a strong voice, my wife said I naturally have a strong and high pitched voice, that is my normal tone),” according to Pinili.

"I hope everyone keeps supporting the PCSO and let’s try to make the PCSO grow and be an office of the people,” he said.

One of his priorities, according to Pinili, is to improve and enhance the delivery of quality service to patients.

"I’m really sad when somebody [patient]complains at the Lung Center of the Philippines. ‘Yung mga maihirap naiinitan, ‘yung mga privileged nasa aircon. So, sana ‘yung mga ganitong pagpuna ma-address ng ating opisina [The[The poor are outside the building in a hot area waiting to be called, while the rich and privileged are waiting inside an air-conditioned room. I hope these concerns could be addressed by our office] It is the desire of our President to make a government for the poor,” he said.

“Tayo dito, we are extending help and sana ‘yang mga AGMs [Ass[Assistant General Managers]nandito, you can look into this para maging malapit tayo. Kasi ang mga pasyente ‘pag nangitian mo lamang eh hindi ka nakakalimutan [We [We are here to extend help, I hope our AGMs could look into this so that we could be closer to the people. A patient remembers even just a single smile and that patient would treasure that smile and will never forget this simple gesture] Pinili added.

He recalled the President’s speech during an oath of office ceremony at Malacanang on December 6, 2017.

“It was about the painting of the Last Supper by Leonardo Da Vinci. The painting took the artist Leonardo six long years to complete. When he was about to paint his subjects, he looked for a picture of Jesus Christ in Google, everyone laughs. So, he hired this model who looked like Jesus and painted the apostles/disciples, but couldn’t finish it because he had no photo of Judas Escariot,” he said.

“For six long years he labored to find the exact image and then he found one at last. So, he hired this particular model and then began to paint the face of Judas. After Leonardo finished his painting the model revealed that he was the same model he hired six years ago as the face of Jesus Christ,” the chairman added with a smile.

“Moral of the story: The President said [all[all those in the government are kind and good but in the end become Judases], he told all of his appointees including me to be good, because he felt that I was good, but maybe after my stint here in PCSO I would turn into a Judas Escariot.”

Pinili reiterated that every PCSO employee must be a team player who can effectively deliver the best services of PCSO to Filipinos, specially the poor.

“Help me to be good and I told the general manager here that our office can never be ridiculed or questioned as to our integrity and credibility especially in our lottery games… Hope we will continue to work well,” he said.

Pinili was the Ambassador of the Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime, prior to his appointment at PCSO.

He was given a Distinguished Service Medal for serving 35 years in the government and awarded the PNP Special Service Medal for being the deputy regional director for administration for two years at the Police Regional Office (PRO) 11.

During his term as deputy regional director for administration, the second highest officer of PRO 11, he initiated peace talks between local communist rebel in the municipalities of Santo Thomas, Davao del Norte, and Pantukan, Compostela Valley.

Pinili facilitated construction of nine police stations throughout the Davao region.