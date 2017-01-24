PCSO grants 13 ambulances to the Provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Abra

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) headed by Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz turned over 13 ambulances to the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Abra.

The turnover ceremony was held on January 6, 2017 at the Auditorium of Ilocos Norte Provincial Capitol in Laoag City. Also present during the activity were PCSO Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Remeliza Jovita Gabuyo, PCSO Assets and Supply Management Department Manager Reena Yumina Yason, and PCSO Northern and Central Luzon Department Manager Laila Galang.

They were joined by Rogelio Balbag, Chairman of Committee on Health of Ilocos Norte Sangguniang Panlalawigan (representative of Governor Imee Marcos) and Francis Dacuycuy, Chief of Laoag City General Hospital (representative of Laoag City Mayor Chevylle Fariñas).

The recipients of ambulances for Ilocos Norte are municipalities of Dingras, Bangui, Pagudpud, Sarrat, the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center and the Provincial Disaster and Risk Management Council (PDRRMC).

For the Province of Ilocos Sur, the recipients are the municipalities of Sigay, Santiago, San Emilio and the District Hospitals of Sinait and Magsingal. While recipients from the Province of Abra are municipalities of Tubo and Sallapadan.

In the speech delivered by Chairman Corpuz during the program, he emphasized that PCSO is an independent Agency. PCSO solely gets funds from the sales of its games and not from the budget of the government. He also made an appeal to everyone to continue patronizing the products of PCSO and rest assured that it will all go back to them, citing the ambulance donation as one proof. He wrapped up his speech saying, “I throw the ball to you, throw it back to us and we will act on it.”

The turnover activity ended up with the blessing of ambulances done by Fr. Ambrose Monroy at the grounds of the Provincial Capitol in Laoag City.