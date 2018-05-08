PCSO helps Filipinos with cancer too

The Luisa Santos story: 20 years of fighting the good fight

Battling breast cancer is, without a doubt, one of the toughest things a woman has to endure. More so, when the battle drags on for two decades. That’s how long Luisa Santos of Malabon City has been fighting the fight of her life.

Discovering a lump on her left breast while doing a self-examination one day in late 1998, Luisa, who was 40 years old then, took the advice of her doctor and underwent a biopsy.

But due to scanty financial resources, it took four months before she was able to have the procedure.

When the result came in, Luisa was diagnosed with a Stage 2B breast cancer.

Her first clear thoughts when she learned about her condition were of her young children, who are now 27 and 20 years old.

“I cried like I’ve never cried before when I found out [about the diagnosis]. It was very hard to accept. My children were still young at that time. I thought to myself, I have to be here for them, although we didn’t have money for my treatment,” said the mother of two who is now 60 years old.

Her husband Reynaldo, now 72 years old, was a company driver then and could not afford her chemotherapy treatment. During that time, they were told they needed to prepare P12,000 for every chemotherapy session.

“Kapag sinabing chemothe­rapy, mahal e. Wala talaga akong pera na pagkukuhanan ng mga panahon na yun,” Reynaldo said, adding that he had gone to senators, congressmen and even to the vice president asking for help for his wife’s treatment.

In February 1999, Luisa had to have a mastectomy, the surgical removal of the entire breast, to prevent the cancer from spreading from one breast to the other.

Following the surgery, her doctor immediately ordered chemotherapy to fight the cancer cells, but she again was not able to do it right away for the same reason: lack of money.

Because of this, the doctor had to perform another procedure a month after her mastectomy. This time, her doctor advised to have her ovaries removed to block the estrogen and stop the spread of the disease.

“Kailangan nga raw po tanggalin yung ovary ko para daw po kahit hindi ako mag-chemo ay hindi kakalat ang cancer,” Santos said, adding she opted to do it and trusted her doctor at that time for the sake of her young children.

But to her dismay, she felt a lump again after three years and this time her doctor required her to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Before the chemotherapy, Luisa said she took tamoxifen for five years to block estrogen receptors in cancer cells.

It was during this time, that she learned from her fellow cancer patients at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) that the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) extends help for cancer patients like her so she immediately went to the PCSO extension office at the Lung Center in Quezon City to seek help.

“Hindi po ako nabigo, naka­kuha po ako ng guarantee letter sa PCSO para sa aking gamot para sa aking chemo,” Luisa said adding that what followed was countless doctors’ visits, chemotherapy appointments among other things.

Later, it was her husband who would go to PCSO to patiently lineup for her chemo medicine assistance, especially when she had an accidental fall and broke her leg.

During her treatment, her husband stood by her and was extremely supportive. He went around asking help from government agencies and endorsement from Malabon Mayor Antolin Oreta 3rd, who endorsed her case to the PCSO.

Reynaldo said he would take off before dawn whenever he would go to the PCSO because of the long line of people seeking medical assistance for their loved ones.

“Sa lahat ng pinagdaanan namin ng asawa ko, sa lahat ng ahensiya ng gobyerno, napatunayan ko na ang PCSO ang pinakamaaasahan,” he said adding that without PCSO his wife Luisa would probably have died already.

Luisa has been a longtime bene­ficiary of PCSO, and the agency continues to provide assistance for her medicine, particularly for fulvestrant, costing P47,700 and zoledronic acid costing P19,000, to treat bone disease in patients who have cancer.

Reynaldo said there were times that they had to borrow money on his pension just so they would have funds for emergency.

PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan said the agency is doing its best to maximize the help they could give to cancer patients because the agency is aware that cancer medicine is very costly.

Cases rise at alarming rate

According to Department of Health (DOH), Philippines has the highest prevalence of breast cancer among countries in Asia with one out every 13 Filipino women at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.

The incidence of breast cancer cases continues to rise at an alarming rate as most women only consult doctors when it’s too late. As the doctors always say, early detection is the key to treating breast cancer.

Breast cancer spares no one, it can happen to women at any age. But some studies have shown that it mostly affects women over 35.

Adult women at any age are encouraged to perform breast self-examinations at least once a month, particularly one week after their menstruation.

The DOH has also a Breast Cancer Medicines Access Program (BCMAP) which aims to improve the cure and survival rate of cancer patients and alleviate their financial hardships in paying for costly cancer treatment.

Apart from PCSO and DOH, the non-profit Philippine Breast Care Foundation (PBCF), located at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City, also serves indigent patients through help in early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

The PBCF is averaging 30 patients a day or 180 a week. “We want to widen our advocacy to help more patients,” said PBCF chairman Maria Lourdes Cortez, who believes that the survival rate in breast cancer cases has improved a little because of early detection.

Battle continues

Luisa has had breast cancer for 20 years now. In 2010, she learned that her breast cancer has reached Stage 4 but she remains unwilling to give up the fight and continues the battle for her life.

She shares her story in the hope that she will raise awareness and encourage women to be vigilant in monitoring themselves and be brave in facing breast cancer.

She credits her husband for helping her get through the sad situation and for always being with her for her treatments.

“Tuwing umaalis siya ng bahay para humingi ng tulong sa PCSO, lagi ko siyang pinagdadasal na sana gabayan siya ng Panginoon, at bigyan siya ng lakas. Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa pagmamahal na pinapa­kita niya,” teary-eyed Luisa said, adding that her husband does his best to make her comfortable and always assures her that everything will be alright.

“All women shouldn’t be afraid to have themselves checked. They have to do it for their loved ones,” Luisa said in the vernacular.

Regular breast examination is the single best way to detect the disease at the earlier possible time.

“Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, dahil ako po ay nagpapatotoo, 20 years na po akong lumalaban sa breast cancer. Stage 4 na po ako ngayon. Hindi naman po ako pinapabayaan ng Diyos. Nandiyan po ang PCSO, lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa tulong na ibinibigay sa akin,” Luisa said.

“Maraming salamat sa Panginoon at sa PCSO kasi patuloy nilang sinasagip ang buhay ko,” Luisa added.

For now, Luisa wants other women to feel empowered to be as fighter as she has been. She hopes to survive believing in miracles that everything will be okay.

As Albert Einstein once said, “There’s only two ways to live life: either by believing that nothing is a miracle or believing that everything is a miracle.”

BY LIZ LAGNITON