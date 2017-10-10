PCSO hikes daily medical aid to P13.5M

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has increased the daily allocation of its 40 branches for their Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) from P8.98 million to P13.55 million, General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

Balutan said the increase, which will allow the agency to help more patients, took effect on October 1.

The IMAP provides daily financial support for medical expenses of patients including their hospitalization.

“We increased the IMAP daily allocation as our branch offices have limited IMAP funds to cover the needs of its clients resulting in delayed and inefficient delivery of services to the public,” Balutan said.

The PCSO board is still reviewing the allocations of the 20 other branches and determining the availability of funds.

The daily IMAP allocation for the Southern and Bicol Region increased from P3.225 million to P4.05 million while that of Northern and Central Luzon increased from P2.8 million to P4.55 million, or an increase of P1.75 million.

In the Visayas region, the daily allocation increased from P1.9 million to P3.2 million while the IMAP allocation for the Mindanao region increased from P1.055 million to P1.75 million.

Through IMAP, the PCSO guarantees the payment of health expenses, including hospital confinement, cancer treatment, dialysis, transplant procedures, cardiovascular procedures as well as medical and assistive devices, among others.

To hasten the release of guarantee letters, he said patients should submit to the PCSO complete documentation, including IMAP application form, medical abstract, valid identification card of patient and representative, authorization letter from patient in cases where there is no immediate relative available for interview, statement of account, endorsement from the medical social services of the health facility and endorsement/certificate of acceptance of PCSO guarantee letter among others.