PCSO hits P16B revenue for first quarter of 2018

LIPA CITY, Batangas: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has announced it earned over P15.9 bi­l­­l­ion in revenues for the first quarter of 2018.

The amount represents the combined income from all PCSO products – lotto, keno, sweepstakes and small town lottery (STL).

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the proceeds generated for this quarter, is a P3.5 billion increase or 28.24 percent higher than the revenue of the same quarter last year.

“Without the support of the gaming public, it would be impossible for PCSO to reach this figure,” Balutan said in a media conference here on Saturday.

Of the almost P16 billion revenue, 49 percent came from lotto and other digit games in the amount of P7.9 billion closely followed by STL with P6.1 billion equivalent to a 38 percent share.

STL registered the highest increase in revenue amounting to P3.2 billion or 114 percent compared to its P2.8 billion income last year.

“The main purpose of gaming is charity services. We get our revenues from the betting public and not from taxes. This is why it is important that we do not lose the confidence of the betting public so there will be more funds to distribute to the PCSO’s charity programs intended to help Filipinos especially the less fortunate ones,” Balutan said.

With the increase in PCSO’s revenues, the number of beneficiaries served through its flagship Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) also increased. For the first quarter of 2018, PCSO assisted 120,356 patients nationwide, a 34 percent increase in the number of patients served for the same period last year.

Aside from the amount PCSO disbursed through its IMAP program, the agency also disbursed over P440 million to local government units where there are existing STL operations, the Phili­ppine National Police (PNP) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. This is 138 percent higher than the P187 million paid out last year.

While happy with the achievements, the agency also acknowledges the continuing challenges it faces over the presence of illegal gambling in various forms.

According to Ted Quijano, head of the STL advisory council, they are proposing several revisions in the STL Implementing Rules and Regulations which should slowly eradicate the problem.

“We will impose stringent measures in choosing Authorized Agent Corporations to purge our list and ensure the applicants do not have criminal offenses, are not tax evaders or involved in drugs. We also have a proposal to give a reward to the PNP every time they conduct a successful operation against illegal gambling,” Quijano said.

In 2016, the PCSO signed a memorandum of agreement with the PNP to intensify law enforcement against illegal lottery and numbers game operations.