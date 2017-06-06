PCSO holds dialogue in the Province of Cebu

The PCSO’s Small Town Lottery (STL) has started its operation in some areas in the country. One of them is the Province of Cebu.

To ensure the success of the STL operations in the province as well as the war against illegal gambling of the government, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office headed by Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz in cooperation with Saturn Gaming N’ Amusement Corporation, the Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) in Cebu Province, conducted a dialogue with the congressmen, mayors and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on May 12 at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu in Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City.

Almost all of the PNP chiefs and mayors in the province attended the event. Mayor Democrito Diamante, President of Cebu Mayor’s League, represented the mayors during the dialogue. Some media were also pre­sent to witness the event.

During the program, the Welcome Remarks was given by Federico Damole, Department Manager of Visayas. Engr. OIC-Manager of Cebu Branch Glenn Jesus Rada presented the summary of assistance given to the recipients in the province of Cebu.

National Coordinator on STL Operations Abraham Urubio discussed the legality of the Small Town Lottery while Saturn Gaming N’ Amusement Corporation Chief of Operation Miguel Ortiz talked about the plans in the operation of the STL in the province.

After delivering his message, Chairman Corpuz answered the issues and concerns raised during the open forum, whereas questions concerning PNP was answered by Police Regional Office 7 Director PC Supt. Noli Taliño who also expressed PNP’s full support to STL.

With the desire to generate more Serbisyo, Trabaho and Laro to fellow Filipinos, PCSO is continuously appealing to the local mayors, PNP and media partners to support STL with the assurance that the cooperation and support to STL will be all given back to the PNP, LGUs and their constituents. The higher the sales of STL, the more charity services for the local communities, more jobs to be generated in the localities and the higher the LGU and PNP shares PCSO brings.

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA AND PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO