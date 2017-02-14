PCSO holds grand press launch of STL expansion

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) had officially launched the expansion of Small Town Lottery (STL) operations nationwide.

The launching was held on January 31, 2017 at Marquee Tent, Shangri-La Plaza in Pasig City. Present during the event were PCSO officials Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, General Manager Alexander Balutan and Director Marlon Balite together with PNP Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario, PCSO officials, STL Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) and media partners.

Also present to witness the event were Department of Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko, Bureau of Internal Revenue officials Greg Buhain and Edison Larin, PAGCOR Senior Manager Eric Balcos, and COA-PCSO Supervising Auditor Amelia Peñacerrada.

The expansion of STL is the response of PCSO to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to eliminate illegal gambling and stop corruption in the country. It also aims to increase the revenues of the Agency to more than P27 billion in 2017 from the mere P4.7 billion in 2015 and P6.4 billion in 2016.

The expected increase in STL sales shall mean more Charity Fund for the beneficiaries of the various health, medical and charitable programs of PCSO including the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP), Medicine Donation, Medical and Dental Mission and Ambulance Donation Program.

The STL expansion also aims to augment the needs of the national government to finance its various health and medical programs for the poor.

“PCSO is here to serve the public, and now, being our partners, you are also one with the government and PCSO in prioritizing the welfare and the needs of our fellow Filipinos who most need utmost medical and health care,” PCSO Chairman Corpuz said.

