PCSO holds medical and dental outreach in SJDM Bulacan

A total of 154 residents of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan benefited from the outreach healthcare activity of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during the medical and dental mission of the Medical Services Team held on January 17 at the Mountain View Subdivision covered court. Besides giving doctors’ consultation and free medicines, there were 54 patients who underwent dental procedures also for free.

Heading the PCSO Medical Services Team was medical doctor Maria Isabel Vinteres, with dentist Marijoan Ambion taking care of dental cases. Completing the team were registered nurses Ma. Dolor Geling, Joanne Alonzo, Denise Marie Manio, Loren Christopher Dean Gilbas, pharmacist Ellen Sharmaine Lomibao, dental hygienist Marilou Montallana with support staff Miguel Sotero and Joseph Noya.

The City Health Office administered flu vaccination for senior citizens.

Mountain View Subdivision Senior Citizens Association president Felicidad Chan expressed her gratitude for the PCSO medical mission that reached their locality.

“This is our first project for our neighborhood this year. It started with our simple request to PCSO, not expecting na ganito kabilis ang response ng ahensiya. Maraming salamat po,” she said.

Once again PCSO showed its commitment to the public in bringing health-related activities as part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Universal Health Care Program.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY ERICSON DELOS REYES