PCSO holds provincial conferences in Aklan and Capiz

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) held a dialogue with the local chief executives, Philippine National Police (PNP) and Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) on July 20 in Andagao, Kalibo, Aklan and in Lakehouse 1, San Antonio Resort, Roxas City. The event was a great success and enjoyed by everyone who was in attendance.

The main purpose of the conference was to have a direct and open communication between the PCSO officials, local government units, PNP and AACs. Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz encouraged everyone to mount coordinated efforts against illegal gambling across the country as the agency is determined to wage war against illegal gambling and to promote legitimate gaming such as Lotto and Small Town Lottery (STL).

During the dialogue, Chairman Corpuz gladly shared that PCSO has earned P24 billion from January to June 2017 from the various gaming products of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) from all its gaming products such as Lotto, Keno, Sweepstakes and Small Town lottery (STL), gaining an increase of 32.38 percent from the P18 billion the agency earned over the same period in 2016.

The PCSO is generating an average of P60 million a day from all its gaming products and out of that amount the agency dispenses P7.9 million a day in Metro Manila and P10 million a day in the provinces for every Filipino in need of assistance.

“Lahat po yan ay bumabalik sa mga Filipino, sa mga kababayan natin na higit na nangangailangan,” the Chairman said.

He also disclosed that said revenue collections will increase even more with the expanded STL as the 92 approved AACs become operational this year.

Aside from creating jobs, the expanded STL allowed the agency to share from its charity fund more than 0.25 percent for cities and three percent for towns, PNP 2.5 percent and provincial governments 0.75 percent shares which all came from STL earnings as stated in the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

About P3.5 billion was also spent for the Individual Medical Assistance Programs (IMAP) that benefited 184,907 beneficiaries.

He encouraged local government units as well, especially the PNP as partners in the fight against illegal gambling and to eradicate all forms of illegal operations such as masiao, bookies and game fixing in order to have a country free of illegal activities.

STL shall be the only legal and authorized number game nationwide, and the PCSO AACs are the only entities authorized to operate and conduct STL in their areas of operations.

Serbisyo… Trabaho… Laro

Chairman Corpuz also introduced Five Star Gaming Corporation before Capiz local chief executives, the Philippine National Police and AACs as the authorized entity to conduct STL in the province of Capiz that became operational in August.

On the same day, right after the dialogue with the local officials, PNP, AAC and friends from media, Chairman Corpuz and the rest of the PCSO team went to Kalibo, Aklan for the inspection of the Small Town Lottery (STL) draw court owned by the Yetbo Inc, the company authorized to conduct STL in Aklan since March.

BY LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO