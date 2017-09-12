PCSO inaugurates new office building in Pampanga

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga led by Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda inaugurated the PCSO Pampanga Branch new office building on August 24.

Located at Social Action Center of Pampanga (SACOP), Barangay Maimpis in the City of San Fernando where other government regional offices are also settled, the new office building worth P12 million was funded and constructed by the provincial government.

The inauguration and turnover of the building was attended by PCSO Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Remeliza Gabuyo, PCSO department managers, branch heads and employees from Northern and Central Branch Offices, Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Provincial Administrator Andres Pangilinan Jr. and mayors from different towns of the province together with representatives from other regional offices.

The two-storey building houses the PCSO office and STL Draw Court.

According to Governor Pineda, apart from the new building, another construction worth P5 million is under way to serve as storage facility of PCSO office and gaming supplies.

In his address, Chairman Corpuz expressed gratitude to the Pampanga Provincial Government for the generosity extended to PCSO. This marks the first time that a provincial government afforded PCSO a working area that is not only client-friendly but also conducive to the working needs of PCSO personnel.

The Usufruct Agreement with the Provincial Government of Pampanga is a milestone for the agency under the present leadership to serve the Kapampangans efficiently.

“Akala ko maganda pero nung makita ko hindi pala dahil sobrang ganda pala,” he quipped, expressing his amazement of the newly constructed edifice.

He also commended Governor Pineda for setting an example to other governors and hopes that they will do the same for PCSO being geared toward a common goal in serving the poor constituents of society.

The construction and turnover of the building by the Provincial Government of Pampanga to PCSO is borne out of the Province’s stance that public service is a shared responsibility both by the local government unit and the national government.

Moreover, the Chairman also mentioned that Pampanga started the Small Town Lottery as the only legal gaming since its launching in 2006 and remains to contribute millions of pesos to the income of the government.

Thus far, PCSO has disbursed more than P1 billion in medical and financial assistance to Pampanga since 2010 and sustains the allotment of P800,000 daily in medical assistance to needy patients in the province.

In conclusion, the chairman assured the Province of Pampanga that the new office building will be used responsibly with utmost care.

BY LAURA JACINTO/PHOTOS BY JUSTIN SANTOS AND EDWIN LOVINO