PCSO inaugurates Taytay, Palawan STL draw court

People from Taytay, Palawan and its neighboring municipalities have reasons to be cheerful as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) launched the second Small Town Lottery (STL) in the province under the supervision of the Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) Vivatech International Amusement and Gaming Corporation on August 11.

The expansion of STL in Palawan is set to generate more funds for PCSO’s charity programs, eradicate illegal numbers game operations, provide funds for local government units and provide employment and livelihood opportunities for displaced illegal numbers game runners and collectors as well as the organic staff of the agent-corporations.

To date, 15 ambulances were distributed all over Palawan and a total of P57 million has been released to Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) beneficiaries.

Taytay Mayor Romy Salvame acknowledged the presence of STL in Palawan not only in his town but in the entire province.

“Sa bawat piso ninyo, nakakatulong tayo, nakakapagbigay kaligayahan at ang importante makakadagdag trabaho para sa lahat,” he said, adding that STL is the legalized version of jueteng.

The STL in Palawan covers 23 municipalities namely, Aborlan, Agutaya, Araceli, Balabac, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Cagayancillo, Coron, Culion, Cuyo, Dumaran, El Nido, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Magsaysay, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, Sofronio Española and Taytay.

