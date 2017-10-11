PCSO inks MOA with Tagum City

Tagum City, Davao Del Norte: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the City Government of Tagum signed a Memorandum of Agreement on September 18 establishing a PCSO branch office in the city.

The MOA defines the agency’s free use of the land for 10 years and renewable 30 days before the expiration of the agreement.

Similar agreements are being actively pursued by PCSO with local government units (LGUs) where the agency has no existing office yet so that Filipinos from all walks of life can access the agency’s medical and health services program.

PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan envisions more branch offices to be opened during his term in order to reach out to the needy who cannot afford to travel afar to avail PCSO’s services.

GM Balutan and Mayor Allan Rellon believe that the presence of PCSO will benefit the people of Tagum, ensuring efficient and timely service for those in need.

LAURA JACINTO