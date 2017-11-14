PCSO joins NAPC’s ‘Kilos Sambayanan Laban sa Kahirapan’

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) joined the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) on its campaign “Kilos Sambayanan Laban sa Kahirapan.”

NAPC commemorated this year’s National Week for Overcoming Extreme Poverty, with the theme “Answering the Call of October 17 to End Poverty: A Path Towards Peaceful and Inclusive Societies.”

On October 14, at Liwasang Aurora, Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, PCSO once again delivered its core product which is charity, when NAPC held its event “QC Health and Wellness Parade and Zumbayan.”

PCSO, together with the Department of Health (DOH) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Team, conducted free medical and dental services to the indigents of Quezon City.

“Kilos Sambayanan Laban sa Kahirapan” or “Kilos para sa Sampung Batayang Pangangailangan” is NAPC’s campaign for the fulfillment of the “10 Basic Needs” of the Filipino people: food and land reform; water; shelter; work; education; health; social protection; healthy environment; peace; and participation.

Aside from the free medical and dental services, PCSO provided free medicines to meet the prescribed medication needed by those who underwent the consultations.

Like any other medical missions, PCSO consistently aims to provide equitable, efficient and effective health care services, in partnership with local government units, non-government agencies, civic groups, religious organizations and other government agencies.

PCSO is and will always be ready and inclined to give charitable services to every Filipino, especially those who belong to the lower strata of society.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY JUSTIN SANTOS