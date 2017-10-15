PCSO lauds crackdown on illegal numbers game

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has lauded the Philippine National Police -Criminal Investigation Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in Zambales for raiding the “Peryahan ng Bayan” in Olongapo City and arrested five people.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the CIDG–Zambales arrested five employees of Globaltech Mobile Online Corp., operator of the illegal peryahan (community fair), on Gordon Avenue in Barangay Pagasa recently.

He said PCSO relentlessly implements President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order 13 against illegal numbers games and all forms of illegal gambling vis-a-vis the promotion and protection of the government-sponsored Small Town Lottery (STL), the only legal numbers game in the country.

“We cannot thank CIDG-Zambales enough for moving promptly on the complaint of our Zambales branch manager Pierre Ferrer. Their efficiency is a big help in increasing the charity funds of the government,” Balutan added.

Ferrer said the five Globaltech employees were caught in the act of drawing the winning numbers as shown by the number already written on the board when the lawmen arrived. The five also failed to present authority to operate the numbers game.

Balutan noted that the PCSO revenues have been adversely affected by the continued operation of illegal gambling, which unfairly competes with PCSO’s legal gaming products, particularly the STL.

The PCSO has declared the Peryahan of Globaltech illegal for multiple violations of its contract.

Globaltech was granted a one-year authorization to operate the Peryahan ng Bayan in 2014, but PCSO under Duterte’s administration terminated the deed of authorization (DoA) because of its continued and repeated refusal to remit the share of the government.

“Unfortunately, Peryahan ng Bayan continues to operate in different parts of the country although the PCSO had already terminated its deed of authorization last year,” PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz said earlier.

Ferrer has said that the five Globaltech employees could not present any document to show they had government authority to operate the game.

The PCSO ordered the filing of illegal gambling cases against the five who were able to post bail.