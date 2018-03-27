PCSO lauds front liners

Most of the 415,465 Filipinos who sought assistance from PCSO in 2017 first dealt with social workers who assessed their needs, processed the required documents or followed through their request in a sometimes-cumbersome process.

“The process is an art in improving the process,” said Charity Sector assistant general manager Larry Cedro.

It’s not a perfect process. In fact, it’s far from perfect, Cedro said, but it is the first time in the PCSO’s 83-year history that the agency has reached as many Filipinos as it did in 2017. And it did so with only 75 social workers across the country.

That means, the PCSO assists more than 40,000 every month, a substantial improvement from previous years that was due to the agency’s increased revenues from Small Town Lottery (STL).

“We are always trying to improve the quality of the care and our customer relationship. We are hoping that our revenues will increase more because it’s all about the availability of funds. We can reach out to more people if there are sufficient funds,” Cedro said.

People’s expectations of the PCSO have risen significantly over the years, but the cost of helping people has also risen substantially and the agency is constantly trying to rationalize the distribution of assistance funds.

“It can still be improved, but that also requires additional expenses. For example, we can hire more social workers, but we also have to improve the workplace and support services,” he explained.

Continuing training, including stress debriefing and customer relations, is particularly essential for social workers because of the level of stress they undergo every day, Cedro noted – which is in addition to the continuing education they have to undergo in order to renew their licenses.

“To be a social worker, you must have a heart. You have to be compassionate and patient. Otherwise, you will never be happy in your work,” Charity Assistance Department manager Rubin Magno said.

Magno, who has risen from the PCSO ranks over 25 years, said he is proud of the fact that the agency’s social workers are very committed and very passionate in their work.

Recently, the office of GM Balutan commended seven social workers and one front liner for their services. The eight workers are Chita Gamboa, Enrique Cristobal, Roland Gamboa, Vida Grace Francisco, Leah Rose Gonzales, Mary Ann Cunanan, Jonel Musni and Tenina Ng.

“The commendation is a welcome thing for me. It can be used as a tool to motivate social workers. It is morale boosting. It’s important for employees to know that the management recognizes their effort. Whether it is small or big, they are recognized. It’s the best motivator,” Cedro said.

Although both Cedro and Magno acknowledge that social workers can also cave in to the stress that they pick up from their distraught clients.

“There are situations beyond our control. We all have our personal issues, but you are not supposed to bring that with you in your work. Our clients don’t deserve bad treatment. They deserve better. We always say that we rely on public trust and that begins with how we treat them. I have to give my best to serve that person. I’m a public servant so I have to give the best service that they deserve,” the Charity Sector assistant general manager affirmed.