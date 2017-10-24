Tuesday, October 24, 2017
    PCSO launches STL in Manila West District

    The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) formally launched the Small Town Lottery (STL) in the City of Manila on September 18.

    PCSO NCR Department Manager Josefina Sarsonas-Aguas (center) graces the blessing of the new STL draw court with Lourdes Ascasetas (left) leading the ribbon-cutting assisted by George Ejercito Jr. (right)

    With NCR Department Manager Josefina Sarsonas-Aguas leading, the PCSO team witnessed the first STL draw conducted at the Aloha Hotel Compound, Cortabitarte Street corner M. H. del Pilar in Malate.

    The activity marked the formal start of the STL operations by Golden Era Lucky Seven Gaming Corporations, the AAC authorized to operate in the West District of the capital city.

    (Clockwise) STL draw judges (from left) Diosdado Neo, Ma. Arlaine Antiquera and Rommel Fabon; Draw Master Rogelio Rivera and Draw Supervisor Jessica Maniquis conducting the STL draw procedures PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO

    STL operations in the City of Manila aim to generate more funds for PCSO’s charity programs, help eradicate illegal numbers game operations, provide funds for Local Government Units and provide employment and livelihood opportunities for cabos as well as for the organic staff of the agent-corporations.

    Col. Rogelio Ramos of the Manila Police District and S/Supt. Ariel Arcinas of the Manila Police District (third and fourth from left respectively) pose with PCSO NCR Department Manager Josefina Sarsonas-Aguas (center) and former Laguna Governor George Ejercito Jr. (sixth from left) together with board members of Golden Era Lucky Seven Gaming Corporations

    The expansion of the legitimate numbers game is also designed to augment the needed funds of the government to finance its various health and medical programs for the poor.

    LEILA VALENCIA

