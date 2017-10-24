PCSO launches STL in Manila West District

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) formally launched the Small Town Lottery (STL) in the City of Manila on September 18.

With NCR Department Manager Josefina Sarsonas-Aguas leading, the PCSO team witnessed the first STL draw conducted at the Aloha Hotel Compound, Cortabitarte Street corner M. H. del Pilar in Malate.

The activity marked the formal start of the STL operations by Golden Era Lucky Seven Gaming Corporations, the AAC authorized to operate in the West District of the capital city.

STL operations in the City of Manila aim to generate more funds for PCSO’s charity programs, help eradicate illegal numbers game operations, provide funds for Local Government Units and provide employment and livelihood opportunities for cabos as well as for the organic staff of the agent-corporations.

The expansion of the legitimate numbers game is also designed to augment the needed funds of the government to finance its various health and medical programs for the poor.

LEILA VALENCIA