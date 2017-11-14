PCSO launches STL in Marikina

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) formally launched the Small Town Lottery (STL) in the City of Marikina on November 8. Witnessing the first STL draw conducted at No. 31 V. Santos Street, Sto. Nino, Marikina was the PCSO team headed by Technical Evaluation and Monitoring Division chief Michael de Ocampo.

It marked the formal start of the STL operations by Chivalric Incorporated, the Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) licensed to operate in Marikina City.

The operation of the STL in Marikina is set to generate more funds for PCSO’s charity programs, help eradicate illegal numbers game operations, provide funds for local government units (LGUs) and provide employment and livelihood opportunities for cabos as well as for the organic staff of the agent-corporations. Moreover, the STL expansion aims to augment the needed funds of the government to finance its various health and medical programs for the poor.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO