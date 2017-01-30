PCSO: New STL to stamp out illegal numbers games

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will introduce today (Tuesday) its new and improved Small Town Lottery (STL) that will not only provide more funds for charitable purposes but also help stamp out all kinds of illegal numbers games in the country.

The launching signals the expansion of the STL operation in the country from the current 14 provinces and four cities in the country to at least 64 areas nationwide.

The expansion is expected to generate more than P18-billion annual revenue for the government.

The STL is the only legal numbers game authorized by the national government through Section 1 of Republic Act 1169, as amended.

Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) are engaged by PCSO to assist the agency in the implementation of the STL nationwide.

As of January 11, 2017, the PCSO governing board has approved 56 new ACC and renewed the license of the existing 18 corporations

The new operators were able to meet the requirement set by the PCSO board particularly the new presumptive monthly retail receipt (PMRR) that STL operators or ACCs must comply and remit.

Other requirements include authorized capital stock of P50 million with a minimum paid-up capital of P15 million and must be 100-percent Filipino corporation or cooperative whose primary purpose is to conduct STL and must have the necessary personnel to efficiently carry out the operation.

The PCSO introduced the STL to combat jueteng and other illegal numbers games in the country in 2006.

But the game was not able to serve its purpose because gambling lords used the STL as legal front for their illegal gambling operations.

PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz in an earlier interview said gambling lords would not be able to use the new STL for their illegal activities because, apart from the serious anti-illegal gambling campaign of the government, the PCSO also introduced mechanisms that would prevent corruption.

PCSO Chairman and General Manager Alexander Balutan will be leading the STL launch together with Philippine National Police chief General Ronald dela Rosa, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Cesar Dulay, Commission on Audit Chairman Michael Aguinaldo and other government officials.

The STL launching “Bawat Taya, Para sa Kawanggawa” will be held at Marquee tent, Shangrila Plaza Hotel in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) at 10 a.m.