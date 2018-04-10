PCSO, NHA launch health program in Rodriguez, Rizal

From its grand launching in Barangay Pinugay, Baras, Rizal, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes (PCSO) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) brought the Health Capability Building Program in Resettlement Areas to Barangay San Isidro in Rodriguez, Rizal at the Southville 8B Housing Project Phase 1 on March 15.

Gracing the occasion were PCSO Medical Services Department Manager Dr. Jose Bernardo Gochoco Jr., NHA Southville 8Housing Project officer-in-charge Elizabeth Matipo, Rizal Vice Governor Reynaldo San Juan Jr., Rodriguez Vice Mayor Dennis Hernandez and San Isidro Barangay Captain Jerry Cruz.

Highlight of the activity was the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between PCSO, NHA and the LGU of Rodriguez, Rizal and the blessing of the facility done by Pastor Dominic Reambillo.

A medical and dental mission was conducted by the PCSO team with the help of the municipal and barangay health workers after the program. A total of 100 patients – 65 for medical and 35 for dental – were served; free medicines were also given to the patients.

PCSO personnel will supervise the facility for six months wherein medical and dental services will be conducted every Thursday, after which the management of the center will be turned over to barangay health workers.

The Primary Health Care Capability Building Program aims to address the health and medical needs of indigent citizenry by establishing primary healthcare and medical services at the grassroots level, focusing on providing basic medical equipment and donation of medicines needed by established, well-functioning and operationally enhanced barangay health centers.

This program is one of the contributions of PCSO to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Universal Health Care coverage.

To avail the program, a project proposal with the following items must be submitted to PCSO: 1) Project Rationale 2) Project Objectives 3) Target Clientele/Area Co¬verage/Health Statistics to include 10 leading causes of mortality/morbidity) 4) Monitoring and Evaluation 5) Profile of the Barangay. Interior and exterior photos of the Barangay Health Center are also required.

The program involves the provision of capability-building packages to barangay health units in far-flung and high conflict areas nationwide.

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA