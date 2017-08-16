PCSO open to charter amendment

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is open to the proposal to reduce its mandatory contributions to other government agencies.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement on the proposed amendment of the PCSO charter, Jorge Jose Corpuz, chairman of the state-run charitable institution, however expressed hope that congress will allow the agency to retain funds for its Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP)

The PCSO has been known for its IMAP and it is one of the reasons why people support the agency, Corpuz said.

Senate Bill (SB) 1470 or the Philippine Charity Office Act of 2017 will allow PCSO Charter to adapt to the changing system and emerging variations of lotteries and similar activities.

Under the bill authored by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, the primary mandate of the PCSO will be to raise revenues to fund health programs, medical assistance and services, and related charities of government.

Under the present set up, 55 percent of PCSO earnings goes to the prize fund, 15 percent to agency operations and 30 percent to charity.

There are at least 15 government agencies that have been getting funding from the PCSO.

Lacson wants 75 percent of the charity fund to go to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., (Philhealth) for medical assistance to indigents, 15 percent to public hospitals and rural health care units and public health care facilities, eight percent to the Department of Health for free medicine and medical equipment, one percent to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and another one percent to the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said they will ask congress to retain its IMAP allocation because ticket sales may suffer if the program is removed.

“IMAP is our charity program. It is the face of the PCSO and people might not support our game if it will be removed,” he explained.