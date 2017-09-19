PCSO opens Catanduanes branch office

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has accomplished its target expansion in Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region (STBR) provinces, with the formal opening of its branch in Virac, Catanduanes on August 4. It is the 58th of the Agency and the last branch to be opened in STBR.

The Catanduanes Branch is located at Cottage C, East Bicol Medical Center (EBMC) in Virac.

Before they transferred to its present location, the Catanduanes Branch held office at 097 Concepcion Street, Virac, Catanduanes for two weeks where the STL Draw Court of the Province is currently situated.

Nelly Loyola, the OIC-Manager of Albay Branch, will also be handling the operations of the Catanduanes Branch, assisted by some personnel from the Albay office.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan led the opening of the Catanduanes Branch Office. Also gracing the event were Congressman Cesar Sarmiento, Governor Joseph Cua, Vice Governor Shirley Abundo, EBMC Medical Director Vietrez Abella, EBMC Hospital Administrator Joy Barceta and Department of Health officer Richard Garay.

In attendance as well were PNP Supt. Marlon Catan, Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region Department Manager Irma Guemo, Albay OIC-Branch Manager Nelly Loyola and GM’s Executive Assistant 6th Manuel Fraginal.

The blessing of the office was officiated by Rev. Fr. Mark Angelo Arcilla of Gigmoto Parish in Virac, Catanduanes.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY ARCHIE SOPENASKY