PCSO opens Iloilo, Cavite for STL bidders

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan on Monday said they are now accepting applications for prospective bidders of Small Town Lottery (STL) for the provinces of Iloilo (excluding Iloilo City) and Cavite.

Applications for both provinces will be opened until June 15, 2018. Applicants must submit complete documents to the STL Advisory Committee located at the 4th Floor, Sun Plaza Building, 605 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Balutan said STL revenues have contributed almost P8 billion in the P20.8 billion sales of PCSO from January to April this year that include Lotto products, Keno and Sweepstakes, or an increase of 29.30 percent from the same period last year.

But compared with last month’s earnings where STL earned P2 billion, it only got P1.9 billion this April.

Balutan attributed the slight decrease to the termination of some Authorized Agent Corporations (AAC) for violating the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

“From 84, there are now 81 STL operators. We have to terminate erring AACs because of repeated violations of the STL-IRR, especially under-remittance of the Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipt (PMRR)”, he said.

“This is the reason why there will be temporary slowing down of revenues from the STL because some AACs was sanctioned and/or terminated for violations of the IRR. The PCSO Board is now opening applications to replace these terminated AACs. We shall not hesitate to terminate more if they don’t pay the correct PMRR,” Balutan added.

Early this year, the PCSO met with the AACs from all over the country and discussed revisions of the IRR and address issues concerning the shortfall of STL operators in their PMRR.

“We are going to fast-track the process of bidding to prevent illegal numbers game operators from putting up jueteng-like what’s happening in other provinces. When there’s no legal operator, illegal operators come in. And they are out there to discredit PCSO’s STL program,” Balutan said.

He added that they shall continue to support President Rodrigo Duterte’s all-out war against anti-illegal gambling by strengthening the IRR and completely eradicate jueteng, masiao, swertres, peryahan ng bayan, and all forms of illegal gambling.