PCSO padlocks Albay ‘peryahan’ outlets

“This is economic sabotage!”

Thus declared retired Marine Major Manuel Fraginal, chief of the Nationwide Inter-Branch Security Monitoring of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), against the illegal operation of Peryahan ng Bayan by Globaltech Mobile Online Corp. in Albay.

Fraginal, with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives, last Friday conducted a simultaneous raid and padlocked the peryahan outlets in Legazpi City operated by Quebec Gaming Corp. under Globaltech.

He said the Globaltech’s illegal operation is depriving the government of revenues.

“This company owes you, the people, hundreds of millions of pesos, this is not the government’s money, but your money,” Fraginal told members of media.

The closure is based on a PCSO Board resolution which terminates the Globaltech’s Deed of Authority to operate a peryahan.

Earlier, PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan declared the operation illegal.

“PCSO has not authorized any other entity to operate peryahan. Any operation ofperyahan is unauthorized and illegal,” said Balutan.

He urged the Philippine National Police to stop all perya­han outlets that reportedly resumed operations, but to no avail.