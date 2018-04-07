PCSO padlocks ‘peryahan’ in Laguna

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office with operatives from the provincial police raided and padlocked the draw court center of “Peryahan ng Bayan” that Globaltech Mobile Online Gaming Corp. illegally operates at Barangay Uno in Cabuyao City, Laguna.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said Globaltech is illegally competing with Ramloid Gaming Corp., which is a PCSO authorized agent corporation playing the Small Town Lottery (STL) in Cabuyao.

“We will not allow Globaltech to operate with impunity. This illegal activity pays no taxes to the government. Only gambling financiers and protectors benefit from it,” he said.

Balutan said that aside from Lotto, Keno, Digit Games, and Sweepstakes, STL is the only legal numbers game in the country.

“We would like to reiterate, PCSO has not authorized any other entity to operate peryahan. Any operation of peryahan. is unauthorized and illegal,” he said.

The raiding team seized computer sets, calculators, accounting ledgers, t-shirts with logo, identification cards, samples of bet slips and other equipment from a rented two-story house being used for Globaltech’s draw court.

According to retired Marine major Manuel Fraginal Sr., chief of the Nationwide Inter-Branch Security Monitoring and leader of the PCSO raiding team, peryahan cannot operate without the consent of some corrupt local and police officials.

Records show that the closure of Globalecth’s peryahan.is based on a PCSO Board resolution which terminates Globalecth’s Deed of Authority over several counts of under-remittance and non-remittance of sales.

Globaltech also failed to remit sales from its operations in the National Capital Region (NCR), Catanduanes, Rizal, Palawan, Marinduqe, Oriental Mindoro, Negros Occidental, Cebu, Bohol, Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, South Cotabato and Zamboanga del Sur.

Fraginal said Globaltech’s draw court center was vacated even before the raiding team arrived.

He said the team also found a large tarpaulin signage bearing “PCSO-Peryahan Cabuyao Station” and PCSO’s

Certification and Deed of Authority issued to Globaltech dated December 3, 2014.

Also seized were a small black board indicating the results of two draws held on March 28.

“The data contained in these tarpaulins are being used in the documents presented to the local government unit executives, PNP units and the public in Cebu and Albay and other areas of their operation to show the ‘legitimacy’ of Globaltech’s Peryahan ng Bayan activity,” Fraginal added.

On March 23 the PCSO together with National Bureau of Investigation operatives padlocked Globaltech’s draw court in Legazpi City, Albay.