PCSO pays tribute to Dr. Jose P. Rizal

BY LAURA JACINTO AND PHOTOS BY ERIC DELOS REYES

PCSO General Manager Alexander F. Balutan and employees of the national cha­rity organization joined other government agencies in observing the 120th anniversary of Dr. Jose P. Rizal’s martyrdom on December 30, 2016 at the Luneta Park in Manila.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte together with Gen. Eduardo Año led the flag raising ceremony followed by wreath-laying rites.

Also present during the commemoration were Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr., Presidential Assistant Bong Go and Atty. Salvador Panelo.

Meanwhile, the PCSO Medical and Dental team headed by Dr. Mabel Vinteres together with the Coast Guard medical and dental team provided free medical and dental services simultaneously with the celebration of Rizal Day, also at the Luneta Park.

The Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corporation (PAGCOR) represented by Arnell Ignacio also participated by donating five (5) wheelchairs to needy recipients during the outreach activity.

PCSO continues to support health services for the past decades and has helped many less privileged Filipinos who cannot afford medical and dental services as well as medicines.