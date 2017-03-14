PCSO, PCUP join hands for the poor

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) warmly received the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) on February 27 at the PCSO Head Office in Mandaluyong City.

PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and PCUP Chairman Terry Ridon discussed ways on bringing the PCSO medical and charity services closer to the urban poor, in line with the “Ambisyon Natin 2040” vision of having Filipinos live a long and healthy life to realize their full potential and enjoy attainment of their goals.

The two heads of offices also discussed the possibility of partnering for the PCSO Partner Tayo Mini-Sweepstakes Draw within the year, which proceeds from sales will help fund the various charitable projects of PCUP.

PCSO and PCUP are confident that the meeting is a beginning of a deeper and stronger relationship between the two agencies in looking after the health and welfare of the poor.