PCSO posts record-high P52.9B revenue for 2017

Sets goal of P60B for 2018 with opening, creation of more branches and AACs

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) earned a total amount of P52,986,520,391 from its lottery games for the year 2017 under the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“Record-high po ito sa kasaysayan ng PCSO (This is a record-high in the history of PCSO),” General Manager Alexander Ferrer Balutan and Chairman Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz unanimously stated.

From its P52.9B revenue, PCSO paid the amount of P7,797,931,023.61 tax to the government.

Furthermore, PCSO remitted an amount of P903,279,789.91 to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to settle the accrued obligations of the previous administrations.

Balutan is a retired general of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Matikas” Class 1983, while Corpuz is a retired general of Philippine National Police (PNP) and a member of PMA “Sandigan” Class ’82.

Balutan and Corpuz are two of the President’s trusted retired generals from AFP and PNP who aid him in clearing the government from corruption, drugs and other ills of the Filipino society.

P13.4B growth

“Sa taong 2017, mas yumabong pa ang PCSO dahil kumita ito ng kabuuang P13,422,313,631. Walang labis, walang kulang po yan. Transparent tayo dahil ito ang panuntunan ng ating Pangulong Duterte (In the year 2017, PCSO flourished even more because it earned P13,422,313,631 in total. That’s no more, no less. We are transparent as it is the rule of President Duterte),” Corpuz said.

According to Balutan, the P51.9B revenue is a great increase from the P39,564,206,760 revenue in 2016. Simply stated, PCSO hit a 33.93 percent boost in sales.

This is from Lotto that earned P31,858,987,200 compared to P28,770,128,740 in 2016, increasing by 10.74 percent; Keno (Lotto Express) at P5,357,611,500 (P4,391,273,200 in 2016) with 24.04 percent increase; Small Town Lottery (STL) at P15,747,421,671 (P6,462,304,820 in 2016) with 143.68 percent increase; and Sweepstakes at P22,500,000 (P12,500,000 in 2016) with 80 percent increase.

PCSO’s earnings were beyond its goal for the year 2017.

Balutan said that they only aspired to collect P28.5B in Lotto and P4.9B in Keno.

“Sa STL, dahil pinarami natin ang Authorized Agent Corporations [AACs] at pinalawak ang area ng operasyon sa ating bansa ay noong una pinangarap natin na makapagsulpot ng P27B. Pero sa test-run ng STL ay nakita natin na hanggang P18.3B lang marahil ang mararating (In STL, because we created more Authorized Agent Corporations [AACs] and expanded the area of operation in our country, at first, we hoped to produce P27B. But we observed in the test-run of STL that we might only reach P18.3B],” Balutan said.

“At nakita naman natin, eto na at pumalo tayo sa P15.7B, short tayo ng P2.5B (And we witnessed, we hit P15.7B and we’re short by P2.5B),” he added.

PCSO Fund

The PCSO Fund is not derived from the people’s tax as per the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of the Congress.

“Ang pagkakaalam kasi ng marami ay mula sa GAA ang pondo ng PCSO. Hindi po. Ito’y galing sa boluntaryong taya ng mamamayan na tumatangkilik sa lottery games ng ahensiya (What many know is that the fund of PCSO comes from GAA. It is not true. It is from the voluntary bets of the people who patronize the lottery games of the agency),” Balutan explained.

Though not arising from the GAA, Balutan said that the agency is still under the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in terms of monetary expenditures and most of all, it is subject to auditing by the Commission of Audit (COA). The earnings of PCSO become public fund.

“Ang PCSO ay nasa ilalim ng Office of the President at may sariling Charter ito, ang Republic Act 1169. Ang brand name ng PCSO ay charity, ibig sabihin, kawanggawa (PCSO is under the Office of the President and it has its own charter, Republic Act 1169. The brand name of PCSO is charity, meaning, it’s charity in simplest terms),” Balutan explained further.

For people to better understand, Balutan said that in the funds generated by PCSO from its various lottery games, 55 percent is allocated to the prize fund, 15 percent to the operation fund, and 30 percent automatically goes to the charity fund.

“Ang pinakamahalaga po dito ay ang mapondohan ng PCSO ang programa ng ating Pangulo para sa libreng gamot at ospitalisasyon ng mga maysakit, pambili ng ambulansiya, tulong pinansyal para sa pambili ng gamot ng mga ospital na kailangang suportahan lalo na sa mga probinsiya. Iilan lamang yan sa mga serbisyong kawanggawa ng PCSO (The most important here is that PCSO funds the program of our President for free medicine and hospitalization of the sick, procurement of ambulances, financial assistance for the purchase of medicine of hospitals that need support especially in the provinces. These are few of the charity services of PCSO),” Balutan said.

P60B in 2018

“Ngayon pa lamang, dahil sa patuloy na paglobo ng kita natin sa nakaraang taon, sinisiguro ko na sa taong ito ay papalo ang kita ng PCSO sa P60B o higit pa (At this moment, because of the continuous escalation of our profit during the previous year, I ensure that in this year, PCSO’s profit will reach P60B or more),” Balutan declared.

According to Corpuz, in the year 2018, the newly-appointed Secretary of Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) retired AFP General Eduardo Año will work hand in hand with PCSO in executing the President’s campaign to make the country jueteng-free, pares­-free, and swertres-free, in exchange for STL, the only legal numbers game in the country.

“Meron nang inisyal na pag-uusap sina Gen. Balutan at Gen. Año, mag-mistah o classmates naman sila sa PMA, hinggil sa mas pinatinding kampanya laban sa lahat ng klase ng illegal numbers game alinsunod sa Executive Order No. 13 o all-out war ng ating Pangulo. Nag-isyu na rin si Año na ang illegal gambling ang isa sa kanyang tutuldukan (There has been initial discussion between General Balutan and General Año – they’re mistahs or classmates in PMA – regarding the reinforced campaign against all kinds of illegal numbers game pursuant to Executive Order No. 13 or all-out war of our President. Año stated that illegal gambling is one of the things he will end),” Corpuz said.

Stronger PCSO Board

As Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corpuz said that it has become stronger since the arrival of Atty. Jesus “Bong” Suntay, former congressman of Quezon City, and Sandra Cam, the President’s newly appointed directors of the Board.

This is amidst the accusations of Cam pertaining to alleged irregularities while she has not proved herself yet as member of the Board.

“Kami’y nagpapasalamat sa pagdating nilang dalawa lalo na si Director Suntay na talaga namang agad na nakipag-upuan para alamin at matutunan nang mabilis ang kanyang tungkulin para makatulong at epektibong opisyal ng ahensiya. Nandiyan din si Director Marlon Balite na katuwang natin. At siyempre, ang ating napakasipag na si GM Balutan. Kung anuman itong ingay na nililikha ni Director Cam ay alam kong malalampasan din natin ito (We are thankful for their arrival especially Director Suntay who immediately sat with us to know and learn his role in order to help and [become]an effective official of the agency. There’s also Director Marlon Balite who supports us. And of course, our assiduous GM Balutan. Whatever noise Director Cam is creating, I know that we will surpass it),” Corpuz said.

Brought by the continuous allegations of the director, the goal to obtain a statement from the President regarding the issue resulted to a failure. With the help of the Presidential Spokesman Undersecretary Harry Roque, the President stated that he has full trust on the governance of Corpuz and Balutan.

“Sinisiguro ko po sa ating Pangulo na susuklian ko ng tapat na paglilingkod ang kanyang tiwala sa atin, kaya nga pinili tayo na maging chief executive officer at general manager ng ahensiya at katuwang natin ang liderato ni General Corpuz sa Board na dalhin ang ahensiyang kawanggawa sa tamang paninilbihan sa mamamayan. Eto po tayo, buong tapang na naninilbihan (I assure our President that I will repay his trust with loyal service as he has chosen us to be the chief executive officer and general manager of the agency and we are supported by the leadership of General Corpuz to the Board in leading the charity agency to the right service for the people. Here we are, bravely in service),” Balutan said.

But on Friday, the Palace declared the resignation of Corpuz because of health problems.

PCSO REPORTORIAL TEAM