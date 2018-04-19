PCSO produces 18 lotto millionaires

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has produced 18 millionaires for the first quarter of the year.

General Manager Alexander Balutan said Lotto winnings for the period reached P872.34 million.

The Product Research and Development Division of the Gaming Sector said there were six new millionaires in January — two Lotto 6/42 bettors won P24.8 million and P7.89 million, respectively; a Grand Lotto 6/55 bettor bagged P29.7 million; one winner for Mega Lotto 6/45 got P9.59 million; while two Ultra Lotto 6/58 winners split the jackpot of P331.97 million.

“The winners, whose names we withheld for security purposes, came from Batangas City, Leyte, Laguna, Isabela, Las Pinas, and Cavite City,” Balutan said.

In February, there were five winners – a lucky Mega Lotto 6/45 bettor hit the P45.39 million jackpot; a Lotto 6/42 winner got P49.6 million, two Ultra Lotto 6/58 winners won P331.97, and one Grand Lotto 6/55 bagged P64.3 million.

For March, Lotto had five winners. The five lucky bettors bagged P26 million, P42 million, P10.2 million, P104.2 million and P12.4 million respectively.

“As of April 4, we have two winners of Mega Lotto 6/45 worth P35.9 million who came from Cainta, Rizal and St. Francis Square Mall,” Balutan said.

“Tignan mo naman, tumaya ka lang naging milyonaryo ka na, nakatulong ka pa (See, by placing a bet, you help others and you can become a millionaire). Let us continue supporting our Lotto, digit, and Small Town Lottery (STL) games,” he added.

The PCSO charter mandates that 55 percent of its revenues should be allocated for prizes, 15 percent for operational expenses, and 30 percent for its “charity fund.”