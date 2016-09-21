PCSO ready to aid victims of Davao City bombing

Full hospitalization coverage shall be provided for the victims of the recent Davao City bombing, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO).

PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz has instructed the PCSO Charity Sector headed by Assistant General Manager Larry Cedro to facilitate processing of the hospitalization assistance for the Davao City bombing victims.

He also gave a special instruction to the PCSO branch office in Davao City to coordinate with the hospitals where the victims are confined to ensure that required documents will be submitted for the processing of the hospitalization assistance.

The assistance of PCSO to the victims of the bombing is in line with one of its charity programs–the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP)–where PCSO provides assistance for hospitalization, chemotherapy, dialysis and laboratory and other health/medical related needs of the patient.

The bombing victims may contact Elvie Ann Uy, branch manager of the PCSO branch office in Davao City located at the ground floor of Maharlika Center, J.P. Cabaguio Avenue, Davao City, with telephone numbers (082) 282-2445; (082) 225-4762 and (082) 221-8579.