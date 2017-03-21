PCSO releases checks for Davao LGUs shares

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA AND PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz has turned over the checks for LGU shares in Lotto for the period July to December 2016 to the Cities of Davao and Digos in Davao Del Sur and Tagum and Panabo in Davao Del Norte.

Assisting him was PCSO Director Marlon Balite and Mindanao Department Manager Gloria Ybañez. Handing of the checks was done right after the turnover of ambulance units on February 24 at the People’s Park in Davao City.

The check handed to Davao City amounted to P3,550,652.85; P334,421.33 to Tagum City; P162,453.08 to Panabo City and P151,842.18 to Digos City respectively. Said amounts directly went to the Treasury of each city.

Davao City has 170 Lotto outlets, Tagum City has 28 outlets while Digos City and Panabo City have 14 outlets each where the earnings of Lotto in their cities came from.

The allocation of funds for LGUs is in accordance with Executive Order No. 357, wherein five-percent share from the thirty-percent Charity Fund that comes from PCSO Lotto earnings are given to local government units where the tickets are sold.