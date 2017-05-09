PCSO remains strong, delivers more services to Filipinos

Amidst accusations and allegations, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or PCSO continues to soar high and generated almost P12.5 billion from its Lotto, Lotto Express (Keno), Sweepstakes and Small Town Lottery (STL) games for the period January to March 2017. This is 34.85-percent higher than the actual sales of the Agency in the same period of 2016.

From these first quarter sales of PCSO game products, 89,755 beneficiaries were assisted under the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP), 42 from the Medicine Donation Program and four recipients under the Medical Equipment Donation Program. On the other hand, 760 beneficiaries received health services from the Medical and Dental Mission activities of the charitable agency.

Also, for the first quarter of 2017, PCSO allocated P239.29 million as LGU shares from Lotto; P187 million as STL shares for the municipalities, cities, congressional districts, provinces and Philippine National Police where there are partner Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs); P1.2 billion as documentary stamps tax; and almost P1.5 billion as mandatory contributions for Sports Development, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and National Voluntary Blood Services Program.

A total of 166 ambulance units were distributed nationwide in the amount of P130,072,800. Another P16.61 million was allocated for the PCSO Charity Clinic wherein walk-in patients are given medical and dental services for free and P302,453.17 was allotted to assist victims of national calamities.

Aside from these charity programs, projects and activities, PCSO also intends to continually improve its internal processes through the implementation of the Computerized Accounting System (CAS) and Charity Services Information System (CSIS). In addition, PCSO is now preparing for the transition to ISO 9001:2015 by 2018.

To ensure that its clients are satisfied, PCSO contracted the services of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) for the conduct of a customer satisfaction survey among its IMAP clients and prize claimants, which was done in February of the current year at the PCSO Head Office, Quezon City Extension Office and nine provincial Branch Offices in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

For its employees, the PCSO continues to empower them through the implementation of its training program, Compensation, Position, Classification System (CPCS) and the job levelling and baseline competency. The Agency is also preparing for the procurement of the PCSO Corporate Centre and the Nationwide Online Lottery System (NOLS).

PCSO never falters in living up to its mandate of generating and providing funds for the various health and charitable programs of the government. It continues to find ways to improve its delivery of public services to benefit more Filipinos nationwide.

PCSO, bawat taya, para sa kawanggawa!