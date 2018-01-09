PCSO renders free medical services on Rizal Day

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) performed its mandate as the government’s charity arm during the 121st anniversary celebration of national hero Jose Rizal’s martyrdom.

Facilitated by the PCSO Medical Services Team, the mission was delivered to the indigents of Manila and nearby areas on December 30 at the Luneta Park.

A total of 350 patients benefitted from free medicines while 67 were rendered free dental services, of which 366 were adults and 51 were children.

In cooperation with Ideal Vision, PCSO also offered free eye check up and eyeglasses to patients with problems with their eyesight.

The medical mission manifested the perseverance and passion of PCSO in delivering charity to needy Filipinos whenever duty calls, no matter what time of the year.

Being under the Office of the President, PCSO will strongly and diligently continue to uphold its mandate and to deliver activities and projects under the administration’s Universal Health Care Program.

BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY DARCY EUGENIO GERONIMO