PCSO replaces ambulance swept by flood in Lanao

President Rodrigo Duterte directed the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to immediately replace the ambulance of Kapatagan town in Lanao del Norte after it was swept away by raging floods while on a rescue mission during the height of tropical storm “Vinta.”

“During his (President) recent visit to our province I approached him and requested if he could give us an ambulance because it was carried away and destroyed by strong current while on a rescue mission. The President immediately instructed Sir Bong Go to call PCSO,” Kapatagan Mayor Barry Baguio said.

On Friday, Baguio went to PCSO to sign documents for the turnover of a brand new ambulance from Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan.

Baguio said at least 11 barangay (villages) in his municipality were severely affected by floods that caused the evacuation of 1,343 families or 5,243 persons. The damage to agriculture and infrastructure was close to P500 million.

From January to December 2017, PCSO has distributed 216 ambulances worth P168-million to various local government units and government and private institutions as part of the agency’s program.

Balutan said 88 ambulances worth P69.1 million were distributed in Luzon; 54 units worth P42.9 million in the Visayas; and 74 worth P56.2 million in Mindanao.