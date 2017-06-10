PCSO revenue up 32% at P16 billion

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Friday reported a revenue increase of 32 percent to P16 billion from January to April of this year compared to the same period last year.

“From January to April, we generated more than P16 billion from our different game products, an increase of 32.29 percent compared with the same period last year,” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan told reporters in a news briefing at Lancaster Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

“The improved revenue performance of expanded Small Town Lottery [STL] resulted in the generation of more than P3.88 billion, 135.26 percent higher compared with the same period last year when the STL was not yet expanded. Recently, the board approved the 36 more authorized agent corporations to help us increase revenues even more. We now have 92 authorized agent corporations from the current 56,” Balutan added.

The PCSO executive reported that the funds they generated have helped 117,954 beneficiaries under the individual medical assistance program, 42 from the medicine donation program and 4 recipients under the medical equipment donation program, while 760 beneficiaries received health services from the medical and dental mission activities of the agency.

“A total of 182 ambulances were distributed to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in different priority areas nationwide,” Balutan said.

“As much as the PCSO’s charity fund will permit, we plan to buy four-wheel drive multi-role ambulances worth P3 million each, similar to the ones used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to extend our services to our fellow Filipinos living in remote areas of the country,” he added.

Balutan said the agency has allocated P239.29 million for local government units shares from lotto; and P187 million as STL shares for municipalities, cities, congressional districts, provinces and the Philippine National Police.

The PCSO executive, meanwhile, warned illegal gambling lords who are using STL as a front to cover their illegal activities.

“We will make sure that you will suffer the consequences of your action,” he said.

“I urged the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement units to double your efforts and put these illegal operators behind bars. Do your job and put an end to illegal gambling, which is the major source of corruption,” Balutan added.