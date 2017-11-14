‘PCSO On The Rise:’ A photo exhibit

In celebration of its 83 years of unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Filipino people, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) showcased a photographic collection telling the story and journey of the organization and the countless humanitarian and charitable activities it has conducted through the years.

Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan led the opening and ribbon-cutting of the 83rd Anniversary Photo Exhibit dubbed “PCSO On The Rise,” the theme of this year’s celebration.

GM Balutan delivered the opening remarks and thanked everyone present proudly mentioning that PCSO is on the rise to become more competent in delivering charity services to the Filipino people.

The photo exhibit was a seminal collection of photographs summarizing the colorful journey, the struggles over the years, and the triumphs of PCSO Board and employees to achieve its objective in helping Filipino communities throughout the country by conducting various projects which will always be beneficial to the poor, the underprivileged of whom the government is committed to help.

The photo exhibit was held at the ground floor of the Conservatory Building which concluded on October 30.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY DARCY GERONIMO AND ERICSON DELOS REYES