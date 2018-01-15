PCSO Roadmap

In the Republic Act 1169 or the PCSO Charter, the agency’s mission in the year 2018 is to broaden and strengthen its generation of funds for health-related programs and the charity programs of President Rodrigo Duterte for the Filipino people especially the poor through the effective implementation of the lottery games.

Balutan stated that in 2022, there will be higher productivity of lottery games which effectively addresses the medical needs of the people and the office’s expanded charity service.

“Pangunahin dito ang madagdagan ang bilang ng ating empleyado lalo na ang mga regular at mabigyan pa ng sapat na kasanayan para sa epektibong paggampan ng kanilang tungkulin (First thing to do is to increase the number of employees especially the regulars and provide them sufficient training that will enable them to effectively perform their duties),” Balutan said.

Currently, the agency has 63 branches in total after opening eight new branches in 2017. These provinces are Lanao del Norte, Catanduanes, Sultan Kudarat, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Davao del Norte and Ifugao.

“Target natin sa taong 2018 na makapagbukas pa ng panibagong walong sangay. Kung matupad natin ito ay sampu na lamang ang bubunuin natin sa mga susunod na taon at bago mag-2022 ay nalatagan na natin ng branch ang 81 na probinsiya (Our target for the year 2018 is to open eight new branches more. If we accomplish this, we only need to build 10 more in the coming years and before 2022, we would have established a branch in each of the 81 provinces),” Balutan said.

He said that if the layout of the organization will be improved, the betterment of service in supporting the poor in the provinces will simultaneously occur.

In cooperation with the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), Balutan said that a program will be implemented to give P50M support each to Lanao del Sur, Sarangani, Maguindanao and Sulu for the procurement of new medical equipment.

For ambulances, the agency will give 80 high-end units and another 150 scoop and run-type units.

PCSO provided 221 ambulances costing a total of P171,787,600 last year.

For the processing time of guarantee letters equivalent to the money given to patients in need, 90 percent of the received requests must be processed within 45 days.

“Pagtutuunan din natin ng sapat na panahon na madagdagan ang mga ASAP (At-Source-Ang-Processing) desk ng PCSO sa mga ospital kung saan dito na mismo tinatanggap at pinuproseso ang Individual Medical Assistance Program o IMAP form. Sa 2018, target natin na makapagdagdag pa ng 20 [ASAP desks] (We will focus on giving ample time to increase ASAP desks of PCSO in hospitals where the IMAP form can be received and processed. In 2018, our target is to add 20 more [ASAP desks),” Balutan said.

PCSO increased its ASAP desks by 50 in the year 2017 hence its total became 57 – 42 in Metro Manila and 15 in the provinces.

"Lahat ng istratehiya nating ito ay kasabay ng ibayong implementasyon ng ating mga lottery game. Gusto rin nating makapagsulpot pa ng panibagong lottery game. Siyempre, sa taong 2018, target din natin na makapagdagdag pa ng 400 na outlet ng ating mga laro (All of our strategies are in time with the efficient implementation of our lottery games. We also want to produce a new lottery game. Of course, in year 2018, another target is to add 400 more lottery game outlets).” Balutan said.

He said that one of the most important matters to address is the modernization of Online Lottery Games in Visayas and Mindanao.

"Maliban sa mga nabanggit ay sinimulan na rin natin ang planong pagtatayo ng PCSO national headquarters o corporate center sa ilalim ng Public-Private-Partnership; ang magkaroon ng matibay na Information and Security Risk Management Plan and Information Security Policy; at hangad natin na makakuha pa ng ISO Certification (Besides the previously mentioned [matters], we have started with the plan to build PCSO a national headquarters or corporate center under Public-Private-Partnership; to have a rigid Information and Security Risk Management Plan and Information Security Policy; and we aim to acquire an ISO certification),” Balutan added.

PCSO REPORTORIAL TEAM