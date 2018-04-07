PCSO seeks ISO 9001:2015 certification

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan announced on Sunday that the agency is gearing for a newer ISO certification that is risk-based and would take into consideration the context of the organization which is to raise and provide funds.

“ISO certification gives confidence to our public that we have strict implementation when it comes to our draw procedures, that their bets are really there, and they have equal chances of winning. It also gives us the chance to be at par with other gaming counterparts all over the world,” Balutan said.

The PCSO was certified under the ISO 9000-2008 Quality Management System Certification by third-party auditor TUV Rheinland Philippines on March 30, 2016 for the conduct and management of the online lottery draws and processing of prize claims amounting to P5,000 and above.

“When we say draw procedures, it is not just the actual drawing of the winning numbers but also the data center, which includes the actual conduct of the draw, broadcast of the lotto draws, and the handling of ticket themselves,” explained Aimee C. De Viterbo, officer-in-charge-manager for the gaming technology department.

The PCSO has maintained that certification for the past three years. At present, ISO 9001 standard has a newer version which is 9001:2015.

“The difference is that the current version is already risk-based and would take into consideration the context of the organization, whereas in the 2008 version, one can choose the core processes for standardization,” said De Viterbo.

Apart from the core processes of the Gaming Technology, Accounting and Budget and Treasury Department, the ISO standards are also applied to all support processes provided by the agency’s various departments which include the legal, human resources, asset and supply management, general services, information and technology, corporate planning and data security division.

“It doesn’t mean that we are having only the draw procedures and prize claims certified and being audited. The entire organization is being audited, all branches have a link to the audit process, hence these are included in the audit. On the gaming side, we will also include the Cebu Data Center and the Product and Standard Development Department (PSDD) in creating game designs,” De Viterbo added.

“As the PCSO transitions to the new certification process, fund raising, which is sourced from the draws, will not be a problem. It is in the provision of funds that we need to incorporate a process under the charity sector. Out-patient services of the medical services department, including our medical missions, will be for certification,” De Viterbo said.

Aside from all these changes, the agency will also implement Luzon’s standard processes in Visayas and Mindanao.

“PCSO is member of World Lottery Association and most of the gaming industries are WLA members and ISO-certified. Some are even WLA-standard, and right now, PCSO is working also on being WLA-standard,” De Viterbo said.

“Before we get the WLA standard, we need to be ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified. After we get ISO 9001:2015 version, we can endeavor in getting ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS),” she said.

Executive Order No. 605 directs all departments and agencies of the executive branch, including all government-owned and/or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government financial institutions (GFSs) to adopt the ISO 9001:2000 Quality Management Systems as part of the implementation of a government-wide quality management program.