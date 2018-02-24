PCSO slams STL-bookies operations in Pangasinan

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan: The local office of the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO) confirmed that some groups continue to engage in illegal gambling out to sabotage the operation of authorized Small Town Lottery (STL) franchisee in the province.

Editha Romero, PCSO provincial manager, said the “STL-bookies” have been affecting the operations of Speed Game Inc. (SGI), to the extent of losing about 60 percent of its supposed collection daily.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan on January 4, granted operation to SGI owned by Joselito Millora and Anthony Ang-Angco after the charity office canceled the franchise of Golden Go Rapid and Gaming Corp. that used to run STL in Pangasinan for failure to remit daily collection for several months.

The SGI operators accused some local politicians of tolerating the STL-bookies operations in their jurisdiction.

“We received solid information that some mayors in Pangasinan are also involved in the operations of STL-bookies using their political supporters, however, we cannot yet reveal their names since it is premature as we are yet to file cases against them” Millora told The Manila Times.

Last week, enforcers from the regional and provincial police office raided the reported STL-bookies’ den in Villasis town upon information of Mayor Nato Abrenica that resulted in the arrest of nine personnel of an unidentified operator.

On Tuesday, the regional intelligence division in Region 1 and Calasiao police station also conducted an operation against STL-bookies’ den in Barangay Mancup and arrested five people identified as Marlon Claudio Brosas of Poblacion West, Wilson Sotto of Poblacion East, Jejomar Vistro of Barangay Macabito, Leonardo Mercado of Barangay Cabilocaan and Deo Baltazar of Barangay Macabito.

Seized from the suspects were P4,475 cash bet collection and “jueteng” paraphernalia.

They admitted to be working for an illegal gambling operator in Calasiao and said they receive P300 daily pay.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, Pangasinan Provincial Police Office director, ordered the chiefs of police in the province to intensify the campaign against illegal gambling particularly the STL-bookies.

.From January 8 to February 20, at least 27 operations were conducted resulting in the arrest of more than 70 suspects engaged in illegal bookies, dropball, playing cards and majong.