PCSO STL launched in Camarines Norte

PCSO Chief of Staff Abraham Urubio of the Office of Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, together with OIC Manager Irma Guemo, visited Daet, Camarines Norte during the launching of PCSO Small Town Lottery on April 5 at the Villa Mila Hotel.

The event was also attended by Mayor Francis Ong, President of League of Mayors, Mayor Nelson Delos Santos of Municipality of San Lorenzo Ruiz, Camarines Norte PNP, local media and Nolando Sanchez, President of STEMMM Gaming Corporation, the Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) which will operate STL in the province.

In his speech, Urubio stressed that the STL will only be the legal numbers game recognized by the government and with its kick-off in Camarines Norte, PCSO envisions an illegal gambling-free province. He also pleaded for the support of the local officials and PNP officers and get on the ball to stop “jueteng” in the province.

Before the forum concluded, Urubio assured that the income generated from the PCSO STL will support the health programs and improve the financial and medical services in Camarines Norte.

