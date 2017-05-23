PCSO STL rolls out standard procedures

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is serious in its mission to expand the Small Town Lottery (STL) operations nationwide. Out of the 56 approved Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs), 38 are already operational as of April 25.

Being PCSO’s legal numbers game nationwide, the localized STL draws are held in a well-secured place and are open to the public. STL draw results shall also be reported and published or announced over local media. The PCSO also ensures that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for STL draws are being adhered to at all times.

Thus, on April 26, an STL Orientation/Training was held for the National Capital Region (NCR) Department, headed by Manager Josefina Sarsonas Aguas at the PCSO Draw Court, Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. It was to ensure that NCR Department personnel are well equipped and ready to supervise, monitor and handle the local draws of STL in the National Capital Region.

To maintain the integrity, transparency and impartiality of all PCSO draws, PCSO personnel from the NCR Department attended the STL draw orientation facilitated by the Draw Team Division, Gaming Technology Department, headed by Ariel de Ocampo and Eugene Muyot.

De Ocampo and Muyot emphasized the importance of inspecting and weighing of the draw balls in front of the panel of judges, representatives and other observers during the pre-draw procedures. Other security measures also need to be done like the use of seals and locks for the draw cases to avoid tampering of the draw balls.

The Draw Team Division head added that the cleaning of draw machines and the draw court is also very important since dust and dirt may cause machine malfunction. Use of appropriate forms and documents during draw proceedings should also be established to ensure that all draw activities are well-documented for future reference.