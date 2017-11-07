PCSO teams finish strongly in 2017 GCAA volleyball tournament

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) volleyball teams made it to the finals in the recently concluded 2017 Government Corporations Athletic Association (GCAA) Volleyball Tournament ending third and fourth in the Women’s Division and Men’s Division respectively.

The Women’s team faced the National Power Corporation (NPC) and the Men’s team went up against Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) during the championship games held in September at the GSIS Gymnasium in Pasay City.

Awarding ceremonies led by GCAA executive vice president Rosemarie Tubal immediately followed after the championship games.

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) emerged the champion in the Women’s division, with Pagcor as first runner-up, PCSO as second runner-up and NPC as third runner-up.

In the Men’s Division, GSIS emerged the champion, with Social Security System (SSS) as first runner-up, Pagcor as second runner-up and PCSO as third runner-up.

The PCSO volleyball teams were also recognized during flag honoring ceremonies at the Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City by Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, Executive Assistant VI Abraham Urubio, Executive Assistant VI Major Manuel Fraginal Sr., PCSO Sports Committee (PSC) Chairman Arnel Casas and PSC member Ariel de Ocampo.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS COURTESY OF MINETTE FERNANDEZ