PCSO to enhance games to hike sales revenues

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will enhance its existing games to increase sales revenues, General Manager Alexander Balutan said on Monday.

“We have to innovate in our strategies to enhance our existing lottery games such as Lotto in connection with Tax Reformation for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law. So we don’t see the need to introduce a new lottery game at this time although this is part of our strategy to increase our revenues,” Balutan said.

Starting April 1, 2018, a final tax of 20 percent shall be imposed on Small Town Lottery (STL) prize winnings exceeding P10,000 because of the implementation of Republic Act 10963 or the Train law.

The 20-percent rate shall be computed on the basic of the full amount of the prize winning. The imposed 20-percent Final Taxes on the prize winnings shall be remitted daily to PCSO.

A separate “Summary of Winners” subjected to the 20 percent Final Tax shall be prepared on a weekly basis and be submitted every Tuesday by all STL-Authorized Agent Corporations to PCSO.

The 5-percent Prize Fund Tax shall no longer be remitted to PCSO in lieu of the Final Tax.

Gaming Technology Department Officer-in-Charge Aimee De Viterbo said her department and the Gaming Sector have started discussing strategies to innovate the games.

“The introduction of the Train law is very challenging for PCSO because right now, we are already bleeding. Ang laki-laki na ng taxes kaya very challenging siya on how you will implement the law at the same time,” Viterbo said.

De Viterbo said the sales of lottery and other number games have not been affected because the agency has not yet fully implemented the changes.

In fact, Lotto sales and other games posed a 2.81 percent increase with overall sales of P5,384,844,980 in January and February.

The PCSO is studying how to balance the new tax law and how they can effectively implement it to benefit stakeholders.

At present, PCSO has five Lotto games — Super Lotto 6/49, Mega Lotto 6/45, Ultra Lotto 6/58, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Lotto 6/42.

The minimum jackpot prize is P50 million for Ultra Lotto, P30 million for Grand Lotto, P16 million for Super Lotto, P9 million for Mega Lotto, and P6 million for Lotto 6/42.