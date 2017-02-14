PCSO turns over 12 ambulance units to the Provinces of Eastern and Northern Samar

After visiting the province of Leyte, PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan and some PCSO officials travelled to Eastern, Samar to formally turn over 12 ambulance units to its recipients in the provinces of Eastern and Northern Samar.

The turnover ceremony was held on February 3, 2017 in Dangkalan Pacific Resort, Taft, Eastern, Samar.

GM Balutan was assisted by Taft, Eastern Samar Mayor Marian June Libanan. Also with him during the event were PCSO Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Remeliza Gabuyo, Assistant General Manager for Administrative Sector Julieta Aseo, Assets and Supply Management Department Manager ReenaYumina Yason, Western Samar OIC-Branch Manager Edmund Kaizer Hidalgo and Southern Samar OIC-Manager Lester Trongkoso.

The recipients of the ambulance units were the Municipalities of San Julian, Sulat, Balangiga, Oras and Arteche, Eastern Samar; Municipalities of Mapanas, Lope de Vega, and Palapag, Northern Samar; PHO Provincial Blood Bank, Catarman, Northern Samar; San Antonio District Hospital, Northern Samar; Municipality of Motiong, Samar; and St. Camillus Hospital, Calbayog City, Samar.

Ambulance Donation Program is one of the programs of PCSO that aims to equip local government units, government hospitals, municipal health offices, and other health institutions/facilities nationwide with ambulance units to immediately respond to the needs of patients from poverty-stricken areas for emergency transport and quick access to health care.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY JUSTIN SANTOS