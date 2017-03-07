PCSO turns over ambulance units to LGUs, NGOs

Mandaluyong City: On February 20, PCSO General Manager Alexander F. Balutan (fifth from left) led the turnover of ambulance units to local government units (LGUs) – Municipalities from Zamboanga del Norte (Siocon, Leon B. Postigo, Kalawit, Jose Dalman), Municipality of Majayjay, Laguna and Municipality of Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay; government hospitals- Dr. Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital-Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center-Dipolog City, Labuan Public Hospital-Labuan Zamboanga City, Mindanao Central Sanitarium-Pasobolong, Zamboanga City and Ospital ng Palawan-Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; non- government organizations (NGOs) Veterans Federation of the Philippines-Ermita, Manila, Philippine Red Cross-Zamboanga del Norte Chapter and – Zamboanga City Chapter. The turnover ceremony for the 14 ambulance units was held at the PCSO Head Office at Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Recipients also had the chance to witness the live morning Lotto Draws at the PCSO Draw Court. The PCSO Ambulance Donation Program aims to provide ambulance units to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in different priority areas.

