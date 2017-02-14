PCSO turns over nine ambulance units to the Province of Leyte

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY JUSTIN SANTOS

To continue with its mission of providing health care facilities to the Filipino people, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) represented by General Manager Alexander Balutan once again travelled miles to formally turn over nine ambulance units to the Province of Leyte.

The turnover ceremony was held on February 3, 2017 at Patio Victoria, San Jose, Tacloban City. Also present during the event were PCSO Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Remeliza Gabuyo, Assistant General Manager for Administrative Sector Julieta Aseo, Assets and Supply Management Department Manager Reena Yumina Yason and Leyte OIC-Branch Manager Genciano Creer.

The recipients of the ambulance units were the Municipality of Kawayan, Biliran; Municipalities of La Paz, Merida, and Calubian, Leyte; City of Ormoc, Leyte; Tabango Community Hospital in Tabango, Leyte; Schistosomiasis Hospital in Palo, Leyte; Bureau of Fire Protection – Tacloban City Fire Station; and Tacloban City Women’s Club Mother & Child Puericulture Center, Inc.

In the message given by GM Balutan during the said event, he congratulated the Leyteños for the fast recovery from the catastrophe that happened in the province three years ago.

According to him, PCSO is open to any health-related assistance that they need, affirming the presence of PCSO’s Branch Office in the province to accommodate their requests. His message ended with an appeal to support the Agency’s products like the recently launched Expanded Small Town Lottery, which generate funds for charity programs.