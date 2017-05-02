PCSO visits Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) represented Manager of Charity Assistance Department Rubin Magno, PCSO Capiz Branch Manager Jeanette Lloyd and other PCSO personnel visited the Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital located at Amaldo Boulevard, Roxas City, Capiz on April 6.

The PCSO team was warmly welcomed by Hospital Chief Jose Ascension Arancillo together with his team and Melanie Del Rosario-Arancillo, representing Governor Antonio Del Rosario.

The purpose of the visit of PCSO was to inspect the site where the 16-slice CT Scan M Picture Archiving System (CPASS) will be placed. The Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital requested for the said machine and was approved by the PCSO Board in the amount of P30 million subject to the approval of the Office of the President.

During the visit, Magno discussed with Arancillo and his staff the requirements that they have to comply once their request was approved by President Duterte.

The PCSO, under its Medical Equipment for Hospitals and Other Institutions program, provides fund augmentation to upgrade government hospitals and other health institutions to facilitate efficient and effective medical diagnosis and treatment.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS