PCSO vows to act on patients’ complaints

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) vowed to act on complaints arising from ASAP (At-Source-Ang-Processing) desks with partner-hospitals to improve the delivery of charity services to patients.

Assistant General Manager for Charity Sector Dr. Larry Cedro gave the assurance amid complaints against erring social workers in some partner-hospitals, particularly those who give preferential treatment to their relatives, friends, or acquaintances.

“‘Wag ho sanang matakot ang publiko na kapag nagsumbong mas magiging mahigpit or pahihirapan sila. On the part of PCSO, we encourage them to report because there’s a reason for us to assist them because they’re cooperating with us. Kung meron kayong nababalitaan [na ‘di maganda], report them to the head of or branch offices, the managers, or via social media accounts,” Cedro said.

He said the charity agency will study the possibility of hiring its own registered social workers to man ASAP desks.

At present, ASAP desks are manned by the organic staff of partner-hospitals.

“Prior to the deployment of these staff, the agency has oriented them on the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP),” he said.

The IMAP is the flagship program of the PCSO. It is designed to attend to the financial needs of individuals with health-related problems through the provision of financial assistance.

The desks are the point of access to IMAP established through a partnership between the agency and hospitals that directly provide various health interventions to patients.

The social worker evaluates and acknowledges the application, and does the profiling of patients to establish socio-economic condition and classification.

Cedro said the agency had received complaints filed through Hotline 888 and called the attention of the personnel and hospitals involved by sending them a letter and requiring them to explain their side.

Social workers were also reminded of the protocol that “they are the extension of the government in a way. The expectation from them is similar to what we do [in the main office],” and those who were proven guilty were already sanctioned (e.g. rotated or replaced).

Cedro admitted that it will be a challenge on the agency to hire registered social workers organic to PCSO.

“The desire to make them organic to PCSO will be a challenge on our part, primarily on the plantilla or organizational structure. We have requirements. We welcome the issue. But to curb that issue, we encourage the public to report to us any cases that you can consider as questionable, should there be preferential treatment, or other related activities that you think are not right” he said.

ASAP desks were initially launched in St. Luke’s Global and Quezon City in 2011. By 2015, there were 26 ASAP desks.

Currently, there are 86 partner hospitals under ASAP desks nationwide.

The PCSO is encouraging hospitals to join the program. Recently, Batangas City Mayor Meynard Sabile signified his intent for the hospital of Lipa City, a devolved hospital, to become a partner-hospital under the ASAP.

“What’s in it for us is the willingness [of the local government unit]to become partner hospitals. The requirement now is for the patient to transact business directly with the social services of the partner institution instead of them going to our main office,” Cedro said.