PCSO welcomes Thailand Government Lottery Office

It was a warm Thursday morning on May 11 when the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) headed by Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan gladly welcomed the delegates from the Thailand Government Lottery Office (GLO) at the PCSO Head Office, 4th floor Sun Plaza Shaw Building, Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

A discussion between PCSO and GLO about the On-Line Lottery in the Philippines took place wherein the Assistant General Manager for Gaming, Product Development and Marketing Sector Conrado Zabella showed an audio-visual presentation on the history of PCSO and its various game products. On the other hand, Assistant General Manager for Charity Larry Cedro explained the various charity programs of PCSO.

The purpose of the visit was to observe and learn from PCSO how it transitioned from manual to daily on-line games. At present the sweepstakes draws in Thailand are being held two times a week. Further, 20-percent of sales of the sweepstakes draws in Thailand goes to the state revenues, while 60-percern is allotted for its game prizes.

The on-line lottery of PCSO, just like in Thailand, received negative feedbacks from the various sectors when it started in 1995. However, the gaming public learned about the various medical and charitable services PCSO brings to the Filipino people nationwide and the lotto games were eventually accepted as the legal numbers games in the country.

After the discussion, the Thailand GLO delegates witnessed the 11 a.m. Mid-Day EZ-2 Lotto and Suertres Draws conducted at the PCSO Draw Court, Ground Floor, Conservatory Shaw Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. They also visited the PCSO lotto outlet at the Ground Floor of SM Megamall Building A and were able to see the actual selling and buying of Lotto, Keno and Scratch-It tickets firsthand.

Composing the Thailand GLO delegation were Maj. Gen. Chalongrat Nakartit (member and director general), Lt. Col. Hnoon Sansanakom (board member), Thanavath Phonvichai (board member), Pol. Col. Boonsong Jantristri (deputy director), Piyanipa Saengkaew (deputy director), Taweep Wuthibathukachit (Marketing and Distribution Office chief), Supichayar Nitadvorakul (director), Treeput Wongsamarn (administrator), Krittaya Poblap (international relations officer), Sunanthiya Smithtan (administrator), and Jeeranan Phutree (observer).

At the end of the day, the Thailand GLO delegates gladly thanked PCSO for the very educational and fruitful day wherein Ms. Phutree even said that “Filipinos are really hospitable and friendly.”