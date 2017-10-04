PCSO’s 6-Digit Game produces 2 millionaires

The 6-Digit Game draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday, October 3, produced two millionaires.

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 0, 5, 2 and 3.

Tickets bearing these numbers were bought from lotto outlets located in Bacoor, Cavite, and San Juan City, Metro Manila.

The two winners each will receive P 1,918,997.00.

The 6-Digit Game is played every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Lotto draws are televised live daily over PTV 4 at 9 p.m.

The PCSO said it would be able to constantly provide charity services to all Filipinos nationwide with the public’s continued support of its products, including lotto.