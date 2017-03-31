PCSO’s 86 health desks to help patients nationwide

IN response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to bring the charity service of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) closer to the people, the state-run institution has approved 44 new “health lanes” in its partner-hospitals nationwide.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said with the approval of new heath lanes or “At-Source-Ang-Processing” (ASAP) help desks, the PCSO now has a total of 86 public and private hospitals where people with health needs could file their request for medical assistance.

“This is consistent with the directive of President Duterte to bring the PCSO’s charity services to the people. The PCSO walks the extra mile to reach you, it’s charity for all,” Balutan added in a statement.

The President earlier directed the PCSO to provide funding to the government’s “free-medicine-for-all” program.

Assistant General Manager for Charity Sector Dr. Larry Cedro explained that ASAP is a delivery system of the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) program of the PCSO to expedite processing of request for medical assistance.

He said with the establishment of new ASAP desks, people seeking medical help no longer have to go to the main office of the PCSO or its branches to file their requests.

Under the ASAP program, if an individual is admitted to a partner-hospital, the relative of the patient can approach the social services of the partner-hospital and submit the required documents.

The medical social worker at PCSO desk will evaluate the application and transmit results and pertinent information to the PCSO for validation and determination of the financial assistance to be granted.

The PCSO already has 42 operational health desks in various partner-hospitals nationwide, 34 of which are in Metro Manila and eight in various provinces and, with the 44 new desks in hospitals, more people are expected to access the assistance program of the charity agency.

The PCSO sources its funds for charity programs and projects from the expanded Small Town Lottery (STL), Lotto and Keno games.

In 2016, a total of 319,091 Filipinos nationwide became IMAP beneficiaries, an increase of 27.7 percent from 2015, which came up to 249,751.

In Metro Manila, government-run partner-hospitals include Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Justice Jose Abad Santos Hospital, Las Pinas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, National Children’s Hospital, Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital and Tondo Medical Center.

Private partner-hospitals include Asian Hospital and Medical Foundation Inc., Capitol Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Delos Santos Medical Center, FEU-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Medical Center, Hospital of the Infant Jesus, J.P. Sioson General Hospital and Colleges Inc., Makati Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospitals, Manila Med (Medical Center Manila), Mary Johnston Hospital, MCU-FDMTF Inc., Metropolitan Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, St. Jude General Hospital and Medical Center, St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City, St. Luke’s Medical Center-Quezon City, St. Martin de Porres Charity Hospital, UE-Ramon Magsaysay Medical Center and Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center.

Provincial partner-hospitals that are government-run are Batangas Medical Center, Bulacan Medical Center, Davao Regional and Medical Center, Mandaue City Hospital and Southern Philippines Medical Center, while private hospitals are Brokenshire Integrated Health Ministries Inc., Castro Maternity Hospital and Medical Center and Dela Salle University Center. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA